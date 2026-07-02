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Human Rights Observatory

Five hidden pitfalls of fitness tracking

By Sahar Bakr, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University
Fitness trackers often privilege steps over strength, rest and context, which can leave some users with a distorted view of health.The Conversation


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