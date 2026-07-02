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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Sovereignty Protection Office Abolished

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the National Assembly vote to approve legislation to abolish the Sovereignty Protection Office during a parliamentary session in Budapest, Hungary, June 30, 2026. © 2026 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP Photo Hungary’s parliament voted overwhelmingly on June 30 to abolish the Sovereignty Protection Office, an institution created by the previous Fidesz government to target independent journalists, civil society organizations, and academics receiving foreign funding. The move—which awaits the signature of Hungary’s President—is a positive step towards…


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