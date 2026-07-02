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Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Forces Closure of UN Human Rights Office

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk during the opening of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 23, 2026. © 2026 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo After months of silence from Burkina Faso’s military junta, the United Nations Human Rights Office announced on June 30 that it would permanently close its operations in the country, ending its ability to monitor, document, and report on human rights abuses at a time when conflict continues and violations are rampant.The government suspended the UN Human…


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