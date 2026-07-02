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Trump has made more than $1 billion from crypto in a year. How?

By Marta Khomyn, Senior Lecturer, Finance and Data Analytics, Adelaide University
US President Donald Trump once called cryptocurrency a “scam”. It’s now a major moneymaker for him: his just-released annual financial disclosure shows he made more than US$1 billion from cryptocurrency last year.

This news has raised the ire of Trump’s critics. Juliana Stratton, the Illinois lieutenant governor and a Democratic Senate candidate, accusedThe Conversation


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