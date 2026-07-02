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The world’s oceans are the hottest on record for June – and El Niño is set to turn up the heat even more

By Matthew England, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Our Future Oceans and Scientia Professor in Oceanography, UNSW Sydney
Alex Sen Gupta, Associate Professor in Climate Science, UNSW Sydney
Alistair Hobday, Chief Research Scientist - Environment, CSIRO
More than 90% of the heat trapped by greenhouses goes into the ocean. But what happens in the oceans doesn’t stay there.The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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