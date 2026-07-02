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Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Fuels Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security personnel stand guard as protesters gather outside the headquarters of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), demanding the organization leave the country and calling for an end to migrant settlement and the deportation of migrants and refugees, in Tripoli, Libya, June 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. © 2026 Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters (Beirut) – Libyan authorities have used incendiary rhetoric and pursued a campaign of mass detention and expulsions of migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees, sparking anti-migrant protests,…


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