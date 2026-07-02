Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Messi is old, short and slow. How is he still dominating at the World Cup?

By Gert-Jan Pepping, Professor of Human Movement Sciences, Australian Catholic University
Thomas McGuckian, Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Lionel Messi is 39 years old. He is 1.70 metres tall – shorter than almost every defender he plays against. He was never astoundingly quick, and he is slower now.

And yet, watching this World Cup, you would be hard pressed to name a player doing more damage: he has scored the equal most goals so far (six), alongside France’s Kylian Mbappé.

How can someone with so little…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Fuels Abuses
~ How gambling companies use the grey area of sponsorship and ads to reach World Cup viewers
~ US: Haitians Set to Lose Protections, Risk Return to Violence
~ What the World Cup hydration breaks reveal about who governs men’s football
~ Venezuela earthquakes highlight the limits of early warning systems
~ Why turning off screens is so hard for children – and four tips to make it easier
~ 200 years after his birth, controversial composer Stephen Foster still sings to America’s contradictions
~ How public celebrations quietly remake what it means to be American
~ Data center fights pit social values, democracy and capitalism against each other
~ As a major heat wave grips the eastern US, here’s how to stay safe – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter