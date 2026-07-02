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Human Rights Observatory

Homelessness has been framed as a housing problem in NZ. The reality is more complex

By Cordelia Stewart, Researcher | Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Suzette Jackson, Lecturer Mental Health and Addictions, Auckland University of Technology
Interviews with 55 Aucklanders reveal how gaps between housing, health, income and justice services can make it harder to find a path out of homelessness.The Conversation


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