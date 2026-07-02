Workplace depression is common. Managers can make it worse, or better
By Kieron Meagher, Professor, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
Andrew Wait, Professor, University of Sydney
Elizabeth Seeley-Wait, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Sydney
Australia has a mental health crisis. The Productivity Commission has found mental health issues cost Australia up to A$200 billion to $220 billion per year – one tenth of annual economic output.
Job stress is a major contributing factor to that crisis, affecting both physical and mental health.
Using data from 2007 to 2021, an Australian study…
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- Wednesday, July 1st 2026