From pureed meals to fresh greens: how space food is advancing to keep astronauts healthy
By Sara Webb, Associate Dean of Innovation and Engagement, Swinburne University of Technology
Jac Cotttee, PhD Student, School of Science, Computing and Emerging Technologies, Swinburne University of Technology
Rebecca Allen, Co-Director Space Technology and Industry Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
The Artemis II mission to the Moon has reignited humanity’s desire for exploration and renewed our perspective of Earth. It has also revived our fascination with space food.
As space missions become longer and more ambitious, food in space has emerged as a crucial priority, intrinsically linked to brain health, culture, sustainability and agriculture.
These challenges are driving innovation, inspiring practical solutions for life both…
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- Wednesday, July 1st 2026