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The school holidays don’t have to cost a fortune. Here’s how to spend them well

By George Mihaylov, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Adelaide University
Across Australia, parents are facing the school holidays against a backdrop of soaring prices and economic pessimism.

The doom and gloom is not without reason. Recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show prices…The Conversation


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