Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes a star a star? A strange ‘in-between’ celestial object is testing astronomers’ boundaries

By Md Redyan Ahmed, PhD Candidate in Astrophysics, University of Sydney
Around 1,350 light years away from Earth is a star called TOI-2155. It’s a little bigger, heavier and hotter than the Sun, and it’s not particularly interesting or unusual in itself.

But orbiting around TOI-2155 is something very interesting indeed: a much smaller object called TOI-2155b, which we only know about by observing the tiny changes in light from the host star when the smaller object passes in front of it.

What is TOI-2155b? A mini-star? A giant planet? Or something in between? I’m glad you asked.

As my collaborators and I write in


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cape Verde’s World Cup success reflects a nation that has repeatedly defied the odds
~ Mali’s Junta Suspends Popular Radio Show
~ Selling identities: The commercialization of Mayan culture
~ What the World Cup hydration breaks reveal about who governs men’s football
~ Venezuela earthquakes highlight the limits of early warning systems
~ Why turning off screens is so hard for children – and four tips to make it easier
~ 200 years after his birth, controversial composer Stephen Foster still sings to America’s contradictions
~ How public celebrations quietly remake what it means to be American
~ Data center fights pit social values, democracy and capitalism against each other
~ As a major heat wave grips the eastern US, here’s how to stay safe – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter