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Human Rights Observatory

‘In the end the court did its job’ – a former federal judge reviews a Supreme Court term full of momentous decisions

By John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
A former federal judge analyzes key Supreme Court decisions this term, reflects on growing judicial invective evident in its opinions, and judiciously gives praise for some great writing.The Conversation


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