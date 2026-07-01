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Maternity care needs more than answers: it needs change

By Gemma Stacey, Professor of Health and Care System Resilience, Nottingham Trent University
Emma Ireton, Associate Professor, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University
The Ockenden Review into maternity and neonatal services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was damning. It confirmed what families, staff and previous reviews have been saying for years: the failures in maternity care are serious, repeated and systemic.

The Nottingham review examined more than 2,500 family cases and engaged with more than 830 current and former staff. It found long-standing failures, including…The Conversation


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