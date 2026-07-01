You’ve never heard of these glaciers, but they’re becoming critical climate havens as America’s iconic mountain glaciers and their water fade
By Dan McGrath, Associate Professor of Cryospheric Sciences, Colorado State University
Ashlesha Khatiwada, Ph.D. Candidate in Geoscience, Colorado State University
Scott Hotaling, Assistant Professor of Watershed Sciences, Utah State University
They’re called rock glaciers, and they might not look like much, but they’ll continue to provide meltwater after the world’s iconic white glaciers are gone.
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- Wednesday, July 1st 2026