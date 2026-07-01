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Megalodon’s legendary life revealed by fossil rediscovery

By David Hone, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Queen Mary University of London
Museums are supposed to be havens for the collective cultural and scientific heritage of the planet, but specimens sometimes go missing.

Happily, they can also be rediscovered, as a new study shows, with the vertebrae of the legendary predatory shark known to the world under its old name of Megalodon (now properly Otodus megalodon) turning up on a museum shelf decades after they were seemingly lost.

The new paper takes another look at…The Conversation


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