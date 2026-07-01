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The hidden risks of grey-market peptides – why women face greater danger

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Michelle Swainson, Lecturer in Physiology, Lancaster University
Unregulated peptides sold for muscle gain and anti-ageing carry serious risks, and the evidence suggests women face the greater danger.The Conversation


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