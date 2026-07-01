Meditation and speaking in tongues: the surprising similarities between two spiritual practices
By Joshua Brahinsky, Researcher, Department of Transcultural Psychiatry, McGill University
Jonas Mago, PhD student, McGill University
Michael Lifshitz, Assistant Professor of Social & Transcultural Psychiatry, McGill University
Do the world’s religions and contemplative traditions send people to the same place – compassion, bliss, awe, a sense of God, awareness, or the universe?
We conducted a study that asked a smaller version of this question.
As scientists with a research focus on brain science and spirituality, we ask whether people from very different spiritual traditions – Buddhism and Christian Pentecostalism…
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- Wednesday, July 1st 2026