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Human Rights Observatory

America at 250: five times the US constitution has come under threat

By Sarah Trott, Senior Lecturer in American Studies and History, York St John University
The story of the US is, in many ways, remarkable. It achieved independence against the odds, its constitution has lasted more than two centuries and its democracy has weathered war, economic depression, social upheaval and political change. But reflection on American history rarely settles into simple celebration.

From the beginning, the US was an experiment rather than an inheritance.…The Conversation


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