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Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s Junta Suspends Popular Radio Show

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Microphones and receivers on a mixing desk. © 2018 Rich T Photo/Shutterstock Last week, Mali’s media regulator silenced one of the country’s few remaining public forums, the popular radio phone-in show, Allô Klédu.On June 25, the High Authority for Communication ordered the suspension of the show, broadcast on the private station Radio Klédu, for two months. The media regulator said the program had become “a platform for listeners to vent against the government,” and sought to justify the suspension by citing broadcasts in which callers accused the authorities…


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