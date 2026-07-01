Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Selling identities: The commercialization of Mayan culture

By Civic Media Observatory
In this edition, we explore a narrative shared by Grupo Xcaret and the Gran Consejo Maya de Quintana Roo that presents Mayan symbols and identities as a trademark.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ America at 250: five times the US constitution has come under threat
~ Cape Verde’s World Cup success reflects a nation that has repeatedly defied the odds
~ Mali’s Junta Suspends Popular Radio Show
~ What the World Cup hydration breaks reveal about who governs men’s football
~ Venezuela earthquakes highlight the limits of early warning systems
~ Why turning off screens is so hard for children – and four tips to make it easier
~ 200 years after his birth, controversial composer Stephen Foster still sings to America’s contradictions
~ How public celebrations quietly remake what it means to be American
~ Data center fights pit social values, democracy and capitalism against each other
~ As a major heat wave grips the eastern US, here’s how to stay safe – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter