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Human Rights Observatory

Data center fights pit social values, democracy and capitalism against each other

By Lauren Mullenbach, Assistant Research Scientist in Environmental Justice, University of Michigan
Data center projects continue to generate controversy around the country. In part, that’s because a variety of different groups have competing interests – some in favor of them, some opposed and others with no direct view on data centers themselves, but with concerns that relate to aspects of data center operations and effects.

As a scholar of environmental justice and urban land use, I’ve seen these various conflicting forces at work in Michigan. More…The Conversation


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