Another statutory inquiry into maternity care would be a mistake – here’s why
By Gemma Stacey, Professor of Health and Care System Resilience, Nottingham Trent University
Emma Ireton, Associate Professor, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University
The Ockenden Review painted a deeply troubling picture of maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. It confirmed what families, NHS staff and previous reviews had been saying for years: not isolated mistakes but long-running failures across the service.
The Nottingham review examined the experiences of more than 2,500 families, more than 2,500 case reviews and engagement with over 800 current and…
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- Wednesday, July 1st 2026