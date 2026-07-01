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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The meme that became a movement: Inside India’s Cockroach Janta Party

By Bharadaz Uday Hazarika
An off-the-cuff remark in India’s highest court triggered something no one had planned for: Within days, millions of young Indians were publicly calling for changes and reforms and creating impacts.


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