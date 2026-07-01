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Running on a treadmill is easier than running outside. Does that matter?

By Hunter Bennett, Lecturer in Exercise Science, Adelaide University
For some people, running inside is mentally harder. Here’s what you can do to make a treadmill more like running outside.The Conversation


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