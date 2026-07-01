Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This strange novel riffs on The Tempest, swapping its teen girl for a menopausal marine biologist

By Jen Webb, Distinguished Professor Emerita of Creative Practice, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Kris Kneen’s Rite of Spring is a pulsing story that moves energetically across its terrain, delivering a sense of alien understanding.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The meme that became a movement: Inside India’s Cockroach Janta Party
~ The National Rental Affordability Scheme has ended. What’s next for those who relied on it?
~ Darwin residents want answers on toxic gas emissions. The science shows their concerns are warranted
~ ‘Not fair and honest’: KPMG and other audit firms finally face a reckoning – and a potential break-up
~ The Nordic Paradox: even the world’s most equal countries are failing to reduce violence against women
~ South Africa’s move to renewable power is complex, but clearing 5 bottlenecks would speed it up
~ The 2026 World Cup is the greatest architectural experiment in the tournament’s history
~ Inclusion bases in mainstream schools – the evidence for this government policy is lacking
~ Supreme Court rules your cellphone location data is protected by the Fourth Amendment
~ Do whales fart?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter