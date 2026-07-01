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Darwin residents want answers on toxic gas emissions. The science shows their concerns are warranted

By Melissa Haswell, Professor of Health, Safety and Environment, School of Public Health and Social Work, Queensland University of Technology
Kerrie Mengersen, Distinguished Professor in Statistical Science, Queensland University of Technology
For years, Darwin residents have been concerned about toxic chemicals emitted by the city’s two gas export facilities.

In fact, some locals are so worried about these airborne chemicals – particularly benzene – they recently formed a community group and launched a fundraiser to buy a regulation-grade mobile device for continuous monitoring.

Only days later, the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority (NTEPA) approved a permit…The Conversation


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