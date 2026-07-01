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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: RSF atrocities in El Fasher ‘a stain on the conscience of humanity’ – new report

By Amnesty International
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing during its campaign to seize El Fasher in North Darfur state in Sudan, Amnesty International concluded in a major new report. The organization is now calling for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, and for the urgent deployment of an international force to protect […] The post Sudan: RSF atrocities in El Fasher ‘a stain on the conscience of humanity’ – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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