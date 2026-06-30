Lived experience is often dismissed – but we should recognise it as a form of expertise
By Snita Ahir-Knight, Programme Lead for World of Difference | He Ao Whakatoihara kore, University of Otago
Hazel Godfrey, Senior Lecturer, School of Science in Society, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
People living with disabilities or through poverty and racism develop deep practical knowledge of how institutions function. They should be seen as experts.
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- Tuesday, June 30, 2026