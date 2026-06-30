Australia wants a ‘digital duty of care’. But how will we check what big tech is doing?
By Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Nicholas Carah, Associate Professor in Digital Media, The University of Queensland
You expect to be safe when you go to work or when your kids play at the school playground. When you go to the doctor or get financial advice from the bank, you expect they’ll act in your interests.
In short, there are many places in our society where the people with more control or more power have a duty of care to the people using their spaces and services.
Digital platforms should be no different. They’re important places for accessing information and participating in our communities. They need to be safe and trustworthy.
This is why the Australian government…
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- Tuesday, June 30, 2026