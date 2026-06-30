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Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: ‘Drug War’ Abuses Persist 10 Years On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Family members of “drug war” victims watch the livestream of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s initial appearance at the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, in Quezon City, Philippines, March 14, 2025. © 2025 Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images (Manila) – Philippine police and their agents carry out extrajudicial killings with impunity as part of the government’s anti-drug campaign, Human Rights Watch said today, 10 years to the day after then-President Rodrigo Duterte began his vicious “war on drugs.” The current…


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