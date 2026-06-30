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Ammonia from wastewater: How we’re turning a pollutant into fertilizer and clean fuel

By Navid Noor, Postdoctoral Fellow, Higgins Lab, McMaster University
Drew Higgins, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Ammonia rarely makes headlines, but much of modern life depends on it. The compound of nitrogen and hydrogen is the key ingredient in the fertilizers that help feed roughly half of the world’s population. It is also attracting serious attention as a carbon-free fuel for ships, power plants and heavy industry.

The problem is how we make it. Nearly all of the world’s ammonia comes from the Haber-Bosch…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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