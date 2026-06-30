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As key trade talks start, the US-Mexico relationship will likely limp along – but at a cost

By Pamela K. Starr, Associate Professor of International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Most Americans understand that their avocado toast and Super Bowl guacamole depend on a green fruit imported from Mexico. But few realize that Mexico is the United States’ top trading partner, both as the largest source of U.S. imports and the largest market for its exports.

Mexico supplies everything from fruits and vegetables to computers, medical equipment and electrical machinery – not to mention vehicles…The Conversation


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