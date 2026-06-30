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Human Rights Observatory

The Montréal shooter’s manifesto isn’t left or right — it’s rooted in misogyny

By Karmvir K. Padda, Researcher and Postdoctoral Fellow, Sociology, University of Waterloo
The Montréal shooter was a lonely, furious young man who built an ideology to justify killing, and its bedrock was a hatred of women.The Conversation


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