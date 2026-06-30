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How does Australia’s migration system actually work? 5 common myths busted

By Louisa Jones, Lecturer and Discipline Lead (Migration), Thomas More Law School, Australian Catholic University
Australia’s migration system is complicated. It’s heavily influenced by politics and global pressures, which can make it difficult to understand. This often results in lively debates across the dinner table.

But given migration is dominating public discussion at the moment, it’s worth explaining how the system operates so we all have a better understanding of what’s true and what isn’t.

Let’s unpack five common myths about migration in Australia.



Migration is the most debated public policy issue of the current moment, both in Australia…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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