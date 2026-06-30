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Unruly seniors, Dallas cheerleaders and Russell Crowe as an MMA trainer: what we’re streaming this July

By Jane Howard, Arts + Culture Editor, The Conversation
Winter evenings are the perfect time to escape into another world, with teachers in Korea, a fortune teller in Japan, or in a retirement village in New Mexico.The Conversation


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