Prickly starfish and urchins are decimating Australia’s reefs. But we could find ways to protect them
By Sterling B. Tebbett, Postdoctoral Researcher, Tropical and Temperate Reef Ecology, University of Tasmania
John Keane, Research Fellow (Dive Fisheries), University of Tasmania
Scott Ling, Associate Professor, Ecology and Biodiversity, University of Tasmania
Australia is home to some of the world’s most beautiful reefs.
This includes the lush Great Southern Reef, which wraps around Australia’s southern coastline, and the world-renowned Great Barrier Reef.
But the corals of the Great Barrier Reef and the kelp forests of the south are both plagued by prickly problems – voracious starfish and sea urchins.
The coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish is one of the greatest…
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- Tuesday, June 30, 2026