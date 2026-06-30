‘I hate you!’: what little kids really mean when they say this
By Alison Fogarty, Research Fellow, Lifespan Institute and School of Psychology, Deakin University, Deakin University
Grace McMahon, Clinical Psychologist and Research Officer in the Intergenerational Health Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Monique Seymour, Clinical Psychologist, Research Fellow in the School of Psychology, Deakin University
It’s a sentence that can feel heartbreaking to parents. You try to set a boundary with your little one and they lash out.
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- Tuesday, June 30, 2026