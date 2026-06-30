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The strange history of Czech cactus hunters – and why some see themselves as Robin Hood figures

By Jared Margulies, Lecturer in Environmental Governance, UCL
Four Czech men were arrested at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paolo, Brazil in February this year on charges of smuggling native species.

Brazil is a well-known centre of the illegal bird and pet trade, but allegations of an attempted theft of more than 100 cactus plants and some 2,000 seeds were perhaps more surprising.…The Conversation


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