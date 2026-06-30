What Netflix’s Little House On The Prairie remake says about today’s culture wars
By Hilary Emmett, Associate Professor in American Studies, School of Politics, Philosophy and Area Studies, University of East Anglia
Thomas Ruys Smith, Professor of American Literature and Culture, University of East Anglia
How will a new generation of viewers respond to the Ingalls family and their experiences of life in an America that was still taking shape?
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- Tuesday, June 30, 2026