A new CRASH Clock measures the chance of satellite collisions, and it’s ticking down fast
By Samantha Lawler, Associate Professor, Astronomy, University of Regina
Aaron Boley, Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of British Columbia
Sarah Thiele, Graduate Student, Astrophysical Sciences, Princeton University
Skye Heiland, Graduate Research Assistant, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of British Columbia
How prepared are we for a solar storm, bad software update or cybersecurity event that could trigger widespread loss of satellite control?
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- Tuesday, June 30, 2026