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The world has the science to transform food systems. The next frontier is scaling it

By Timothy Krupnik, Director - CGIAR Scaling for Impact, CGIAR
The world’s food systems face real and urgent challenges. These include climate change, nutrition insecurity, food safety, and unequal access to markets. Research has produced practical solutions to each of these that could benefit hundreds of millions of people. Too few are moved into widespread use.

For years, the development sector has flattered itself with pilots.

A new tool works in a controlled pilot, a crop variety performs well in a field trial, and a digital advisory service shows promise in early testing. Evidence is written up, a case study or experiment is published,…The Conversation


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