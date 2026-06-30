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Human Rights Observatory

How oil turned the motors of capitalism: a history

By Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Adam Hanieh, Professor of Political Economy and Global Development, Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, SOAS, University of London; Independent Social Research Foundation
The vulnerability of the world economy to oil prices was painfully visible in the first half of 2026 following the US and Israel war against Iran. The power of this commodity to upend economies has been apparent before. In his recently published book Crude Capitalism: Oil, Corporate Power, and the Making of the…The Conversation


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