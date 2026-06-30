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Prehistoric plague could have caused population collapse in stone age Europe

By Ruairidh Macleod, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, All Souls College, University of Oxford
Stephen Shennan, Professor of Theoretical Archaeology, UCL
Did a major epidemic of plague trigger a prolonged collapse in Europe’s population in late neolithic times – from around 5,600 to 4,000 years ago?

In Europe, the neolithic is part of the stone age, spanning the time from the introduction of agriculture by migrant groups from Anatolia, up until the bronze age.

Scientists now know that prehistoric plague infectedThe Conversation


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