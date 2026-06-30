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Human Rights Observatory

Monroe at 100: Marilyn and the cult of the blonde

By Harriet Fletcher, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communication, Anglia Ruskin University
The blonde archetype Monroe represented in the 1950s continues to evolve and expand as an ever-fascinating part of pop culture.The Conversation


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