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Human Rights Observatory

The Nordic Paradox: even the world’s most equal countries are failing to reduce violence against women

By Enrique Gracia, Full Professor of Social Psychology, Universitat de València
Almost one in three women in the European Union has experienced physical violence, threats, or sexual violence since the age of 15. That is roughly 50 million women. These are the findings of the latest EU survey on gender-based violence, based on interviews with more than 114,000 women.

What makes this figure alarming is not only its scale, but its persistence. Ten years earlier, the first…The Conversation


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