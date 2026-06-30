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Human Rights Observatory

Inclusion bases in mainstream schools – the evidence for this government policy is lacking

By Louise Holt, Professor of Human Geography, Loughborough University
Francisco Azpitarte, Senior Lecturer in Social Policy & Undergraduate Programme Lead for Criminology, Sociology and Social Policy Programmes, Loughborough University
Sobhi Berjawi, Senior Researcher in Data Analysis, Loughborough University
It isn’t clear that these bases are the answer to providing inclusive education for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.The Conversation


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