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View from The Hill: Even when they’re doing quite well, Liberals find a way to put their foot in it

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Liberals seem to be unable to resist damaging infighting just as things seemed to be looking up in Victoria.The Conversation


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