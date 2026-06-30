Shark-spotting drones are about reassurance – not full protection
By Samuel Cornell, Honorary Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Rob Brander, Professor, UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Sharks are front of mind for many Sydneysiders and coastal New South Wales residents. In January, a teenager died amid a spate of attacks in and around Sydney. This month, a woman was bitten by a large great white while swimming close to shore and between the flags at Coogee Beach.
These incidents have made many swimmers and surfers fearful of
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 30, 2026