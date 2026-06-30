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Shark-spotting drones are about reassurance – not full protection

By Samuel Cornell, Honorary Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Rob Brander, Professor, UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Sharks are front of mind for many Sydneysiders and coastal New South Wales residents. In January, a teenager died amid a spate of attacks in and around Sydney. This month, a woman was bitten by a large great white while swimming close to shore and between the flags at Coogee Beach.

These incidents have made many swimmers and surfers fearful of


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