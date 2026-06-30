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Amazon is being taken to court for introducing ads to Prime Video. The world will be watching

By Jeannie Marie Paterson, Professor of Law (consumer protections and credit law), The University of Melbourne
A legal expert explains the allegations against Amazon Australia and US – and why the new case is already making global headlines.The Conversation


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